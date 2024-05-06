MasTec’s (MTZ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $109.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $96.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.85.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $101.80 on Monday. MasTec has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.14 and a beta of 1.61.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,670,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after buying an additional 1,027,085 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,271,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,633,000 after buying an additional 238,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after buying an additional 312,991 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

