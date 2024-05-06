MasterBrand (MBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.68%.

MBC stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. MasterBrand has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.82.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

