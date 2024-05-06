Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $530.00 at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $549.00 to $530.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.27.

MA traded up $3.83 on Monday, reaching $447.41. 1,474,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.31. The company has a market cap of $417.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,088 shares of company stock worth $329,657,858 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

