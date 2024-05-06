McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lifted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,401,570,000 after purchasing an additional 237,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,209,171,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,911,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,159,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,147 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.83. The company has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.