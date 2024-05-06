MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FBIN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.76. 730,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,872. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

