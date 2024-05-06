MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,920 Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.
Hagerty Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Hagerty stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,294. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $31,254.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,424,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,885,129.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $31,254.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,424,072 shares in the company, valued at $30,885,129.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $27,536.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,421,036 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,796.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,943 shares of company stock valued at $162,121. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
Hagerty Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
