MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $182,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SITE traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.99. 271,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day moving average is $156.81. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $188.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SITE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.