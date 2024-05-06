MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.65. The company had a trading volume of 207,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,999. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.90 and a one year high of $278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

