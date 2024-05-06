MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $84,000 in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24,123.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,059,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,681 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 222,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 222,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.17. 243,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,073. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

