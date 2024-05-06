MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $91,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.08. 1,183,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.59.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

