MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Comerica by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Comerica by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 735,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

