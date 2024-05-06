MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 363,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,929. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.