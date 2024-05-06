MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,190 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 94.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after buying an additional 517,068 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 938,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,040,000 after acquiring an additional 250,326 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.24. 2,127,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $184.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

