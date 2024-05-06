Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Down to $4.87

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $4.41. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 14,364,190 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,420,000 after buying an additional 1,060,830 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 329,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,655,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

