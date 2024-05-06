Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) traded down 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.43. 17,997,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 21,586,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 448,118 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,830 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 329,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,655,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

