Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 396.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 578,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94,146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $248.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.16. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.