Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 1,294.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,059,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $696.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $688.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.56. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $369.66 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

