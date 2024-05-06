Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,443 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 66,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP raised its holdings in Cummins by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

CMI opened at $280.74 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.39 and its 200 day moving average is $252.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.55.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

