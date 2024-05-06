Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,796 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.34. 2,064,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $71.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

