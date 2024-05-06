Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $5.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $443.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $444.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

