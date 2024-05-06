Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $401.84. 971,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,350. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.45 and its 200 day moving average is $383.87. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

