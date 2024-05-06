Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.97. 16,513,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,807,208. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

