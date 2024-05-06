Metis Global Partners LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 207,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 115,696 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,969,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.44. 1,562,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,609. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

