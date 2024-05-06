Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,548,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,500,885. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

