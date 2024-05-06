Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PGR traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $126.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.90. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $216.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

