MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.10

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 25971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.
MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.
MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.