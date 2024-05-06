MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.10

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 25971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

