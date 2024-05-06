Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Douglas J. Tucker Sells 3,577 Shares

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $85,848.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MSBI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 69,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,137. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $516.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $122.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2,688.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

