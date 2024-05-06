Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.20

Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.20 and last traded at $53.68, with a volume of 15053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Miller Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $621.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 14.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Miller Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 51,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 41.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

