Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 9,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,963. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

