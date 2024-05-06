Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
