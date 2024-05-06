Mizuho Cuts Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $27.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WOLF. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair lowered Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WOLF

Wolfspeed Trading Up 7.5 %

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

WOLF opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.64. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 117,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,236 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 80,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 86.7% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 703,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after buying an additional 326,810 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.