Mizuho Raises Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $100.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNTH. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.17.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LNTH

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Lantheus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 174.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 172,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 109,546 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lantheus by 42.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.