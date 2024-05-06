Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Lowered by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,841,000 after acquiring an additional 196,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after acquiring an additional 476,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,971,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,026,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,827,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at $224,827,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.