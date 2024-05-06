Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $120.38 and last traded at $120.72. 923,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,102,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Moderna Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 6,528.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after buying an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Moderna by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.