Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.80 and last traded at $99.53. 125,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 948,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

