MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $379,150.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $362.85 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.10 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

