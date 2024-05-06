Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.32.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,018,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,921. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,060.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 156.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 69,674 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.