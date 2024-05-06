Morgan Stanley Raises ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $35.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ONON. William Blair initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.20. 1,926,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,599. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.17. ON has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.30 million. ON had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of ON by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON in the first quarter valued at $1,572,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ON by 1,011.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ON during the 1st quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

