Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s current price.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

MOS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.03. 3,666,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,494. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after purchasing an additional 391,191 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 3,212.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 232,949 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,300,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $2,613,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

