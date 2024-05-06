M&T Bank Corp Has $7.48 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 107,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $130.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.