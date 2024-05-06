Myria (MYRIA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Myria token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myria has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and $2.13 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Myria has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myria alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Myria

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. The official website for Myria is myria.com.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 18,485,480,817 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00672152 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,810,833.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.