N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 94,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 902,262 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after acquiring an additional 825,276 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13,053.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 735,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after acquiring an additional 729,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,141,000.

BATS JCPB traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 282,114 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

