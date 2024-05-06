N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

O stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $55.43. 6,842,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,817. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

