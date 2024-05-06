N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,943 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,087,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,782,000 after buying an additional 90,231 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,247 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,307,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,758,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,453. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

