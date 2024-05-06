N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 94,161 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,966 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 46,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 76,437 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,874 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $939.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.