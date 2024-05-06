N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.96. 8,653,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,566,563. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

