N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $72.31 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 304.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167,566 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 8.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $72,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,651,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,068 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.63. 1,981,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,946. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

