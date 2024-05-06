N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,464. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.