N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Invests $391,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,944,000 after purchasing an additional 935,420 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,087,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 667,805 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,534,000 after purchasing an additional 590,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3,210.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 593,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 575,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SDVY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.12. 902,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,096. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.