N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $20,488,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $516.99. 285,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,252. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.29. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.70 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

