Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.51. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

